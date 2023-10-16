InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $2,750.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on IHG shares. Bank of America started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.483 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
