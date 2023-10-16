Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $22.21 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00011171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00033191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,123,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,934,641 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

