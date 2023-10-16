Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.70.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.17. 779,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

