Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.55

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
