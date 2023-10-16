Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.55

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 260,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 327,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

