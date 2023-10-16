Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 336,786 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 334,508 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,357,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,398,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PHB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.