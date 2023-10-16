Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 942,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,085,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,548. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.4053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

