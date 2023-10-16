Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,396. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

