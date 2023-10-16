Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.69. 18,388,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,323,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.11 and its 200-day moving average is $354.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

