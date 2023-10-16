Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,819,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,350,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.11 and a 200 day moving average of $354.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

