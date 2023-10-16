Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.39. 167,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

