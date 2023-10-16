iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,025 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,571,000 after buying an additional 1,626,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,457,039. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

