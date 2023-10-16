iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 6th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $63.73. 6,724,608 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

