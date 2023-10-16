iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,724,608 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

