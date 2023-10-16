iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Waterford Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.0% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 326,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $5.33 on Monday, reaching $438.74. 901,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,991. The stock has a market cap of $339.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.