iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Waterford Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.0% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 326,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV traded up $5.33 on Monday, reaching $438.74. 901,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,991. The stock has a market cap of $339.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.91.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.