iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wayfinding Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $438.77. 930,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $365.10 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.01 and a 200-day moving average of $433.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

