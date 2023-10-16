iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.79. 907,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

