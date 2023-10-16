iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.96. 2,289,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

