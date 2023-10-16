iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Boosted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 536,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

