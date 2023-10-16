iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,032,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $688,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $93.25. 1,476,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

