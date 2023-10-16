iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $93.25. 1,476,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,480,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

