iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after buying an additional 2,006,849 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,366,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,063 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $16,713,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,536,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.15. 119,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

