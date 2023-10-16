iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,497,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,306,000.

ILCG stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.59. 11,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

