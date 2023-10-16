iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,383,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,412,650 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $46.77.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,486,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

