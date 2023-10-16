iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,417,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,855,035. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

