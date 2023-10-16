iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.82. 6,386,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,838,814. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.