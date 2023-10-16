iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.93. 1,925,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,071,615. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

