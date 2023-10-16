iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

USMV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.94. 2,198,376 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

