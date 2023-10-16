iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.76. 1,353,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

