iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stake Cut by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 130,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

SMMD traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,419 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

