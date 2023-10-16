iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,230,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,132 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 8.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,085,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $92.05. 122,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

