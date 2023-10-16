iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 879,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,254. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

