Japan Display (JPDYY) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Free Report) is one of 88 public companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Japan Display to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Display and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Display N/A N/A N/A Japan Display Competitors -153.59% 2.98% 1.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Japan Display and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Display Competitors 157 1354 1949 100 2.56

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 45.01%. Given Japan Display’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Japan Display has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

48.0% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Display and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Display N/A N/A 0.08 Japan Display Competitors $2.78 billion $128.24 million -388.17

Japan Display’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display. Japan Display is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Japan Display competitors beat Japan Display on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It also provides transparent interface devices that reduces the communication barrier; LumiFree lighting fixtures; metaverse ultra-high resolution related products; and sensors. In addition, the company is involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sale, maintenance, rental, leasing, and provision of related solution services of electrical and electronic equipment, and software; and provision of information collection and analysis services, as well as related services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. Japan Display Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

