Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.37.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

