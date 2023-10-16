Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.2 %

CPB stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.17. 958,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

