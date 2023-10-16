Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 602 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,525. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

