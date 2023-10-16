Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PARA traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $12.15. 3,592,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,484,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

