Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.52. 1,093,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

