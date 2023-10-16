Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,886 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

