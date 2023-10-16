Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 240,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

