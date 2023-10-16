Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.62. The stock had a trading volume of 426,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.04 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

