Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.52.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

