Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,875,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

