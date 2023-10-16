Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.16. 4,164,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

