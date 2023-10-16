Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

