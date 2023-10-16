Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $701,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

COF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 539,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,775. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.