Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.54. 1,311,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

