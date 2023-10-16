Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,170. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

