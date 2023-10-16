Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.95. 1,646,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,408. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

