Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

CLX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

