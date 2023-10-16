Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $2,468,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.60. 1,436,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.59 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

